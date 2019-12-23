Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Audrey Heaton Notice
HEATON Audrey
Née Gorst Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 13th December 2019.
Aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of Ken,
Loving mum of Susan,
Mother in law of Stephen,
Precious grandma of Marc,
Kirstie, Gemma and Rick,
Cherished great grandma
of Maisie and Arlo.
Dearly loved sister of Vivienne,
Sister in law of Dorothy, Audrey and Dave and loving auntie.
No longer in our lives to share but in our hearts you're always there.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 27th December at 10:45am
Family flowers only, Donations,
if so desired to Parkinson's UK
All enquiries to:
Dimonds Funeral care
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019
