HEATON Audrey
(nee Gorst) Ken, Susan and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations at this sad time.
Thanks to staff at Priory Homecare for their care of Audrey, with special thanks to Debbie, Charlotte, Jackie and Marjorie.
Thanks to Rev Andrew Wilkinson for his kind ministrations and the staff at Dimond Funeralcare for caring and dignified funeral arrangements
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020