|
|
|
HODGE Audrey Alice Peacefully in hospital
31st October 2020,
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Peter
and of the late Albert Lund,
loving sister to Jack,
beloved mother of John, Andrew and David, mother in Law to Heather, Lorraine and Kathryn and a much loved Grandma of Hayley, Grace, Harry,
Edward and Lydia.
Funeral Service at
Holy Trinity Parish Church, Tarleton on Thursday 12th November 2020 at 2pm,
followed by interment at
St Mary's Graveyard, Tarleton.
Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to Queenscourt Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Tarleton Funeral Home,
49 Church Road, Tarleton,
PR4 6UQ. Tel; 01772 301700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020