Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
13:00
Inglewhite Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Whittle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Whittle

Notice Condolences

Audrey Whittle Notice
WHITTLE née Butler
Audrey Peacefully on 11th October 2020
at The Hamptons Care Centre,
St. Annes, with her daughter
by her side,
Audrey
aged 89 years
of Penwortham.
Much loved mum of Andrew,
Stuart, Martin and Jennifer,
dear mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral Service and burial at
Inglewhite Congregational Church
on Wednesday 28th October at 1.00pm.
Due to current restrictions attendance at the service
is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent to Alzheimer's Society c/o the Funeral Director.
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel
(01253) 733909
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -