|
|
|
WHITTLE née Butler
Audrey Peacefully on 11th October 2020
at The Hamptons Care Centre,
St. Annes, with her daughter
by her side,
Audrey
aged 89 years
of Penwortham.
Much loved mum of Andrew,
Stuart, Martin and Jennifer,
dear mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral Service and burial at
Inglewhite Congregational Church
on Wednesday 28th October at 1.00pm.
Due to current restrictions attendance at the service
is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent to Alzheimer's Society c/o the Funeral Director.
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel
(01253) 733909
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2020