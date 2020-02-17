|
|
|
HUGHES Unexpectedly at his home
on 10th February 2020
aged 60 years
AUSTIN FRANCIS
Devoted husband of Helen
Loving Dad of Natalie, Claire,
Lucia, Anna and Peter
Much loved son and brother
Austin's Requiem Mass is to be held at St Andrew's Church, 114 Hoyles Lane, Cottam, Preston PR4 0NB on Wednesday 19th February
at 12.30 then to
Preston Crematorium,
Longridge Road, Preston, PR2 5BY
Rather than flowers, donations
can be made in memory of
Austin to the charity Shelter
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston,
PR2 1HY. Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 17, 2020