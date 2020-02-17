Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:30
St. Andrew's Church
114 Hoyles Lane
Cottam, Preston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin Hughes

Notice Condolences

Austin Hughes Notice
HUGHES Unexpectedly at his home
on 10th February 2020
aged 60 years
AUSTIN FRANCIS
Devoted husband of Helen
Loving Dad of Natalie, Claire,
Lucia, Anna and Peter
Much loved son and brother
Austin's Requiem Mass is to be held at St Andrew's Church, 114 Hoyles Lane, Cottam, Preston PR4 0NB on Wednesday 19th February
at 12.30 then to
Preston Crematorium,
Longridge Road, Preston, PR2 5BY
Rather than flowers, donations
can be made in memory of
Austin to the charity Shelter
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston,
PR2 1HY. Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -