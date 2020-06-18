|
SPENCER Austin Died peacefully on
June 3rd 2020, aged 83.
Loved and sincerely missed by
wife Alison, sons Martin & Robert and granddaughters Rebecca, Olivia and Izzy.
Heaven has gained a truly kind
and loving gentleman.
Gone but not forgotten.
Restricted service at
St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Tuesday June 23rd at 11 AM, followed by private family burial.
In lieu of flowers or donations
the family request an act of kindness in memory of Austin.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020