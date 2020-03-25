Home

Austin Watson Notice
WATSON Austin Aged 83 years.
Died suddenly whilst out walking on Saturday 21st March 2020.
Loving husband of Margaret, devoted father of
Winston and Luke.
Father in law of Kirsty and Siobhan, a dear brother and
much loved grandfather.
Due to current circumstances
a private family funeral
will take place in
St Oswald's Churchyard Longton at 12noon on Tuesday 31st March.
Family flowers only please, donations to the Salvation Army c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Longton Hutton and Penwortham
Funeral Service Skip Lane Hutton
Tel 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2020
