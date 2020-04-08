|
|
|
WATSON Austin Margaret and family would like
to thank, relatives, friends
and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations at this sad time.
Special thanks to
Wareings of Wrea Green
for supplying the unique
transport on the day
of the funeral.
They are also very grateful to all those members of the public
who cared enough to stop at
the roadside and help Austin
in his time of need.
Thank you to Father Michael for conducting a lovely funeral service and to Neal Buckley and staff
for caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 8, 2020