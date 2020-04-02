Home

Barbara Booth

Barbara Booth Notice
BOOTH (Nee WRIGHT) On 25th March 2020,
following a short illness,
BARBARA
Aged 76 years,
The dearly loved wife of the late Brian, loving mum of Alison and Susan and gran of
James and Thomas.
A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th April.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 2, 2020
