BROWN Peacefully at her home with family on 29th of May 2020.
Aged 84 years.
BARBARA MARY
Loving and much loved
wife of Gordon.
Devoted mother of Michael,
Gillian, Alison & David.
Caring grandma to Alex, Becky, Owen, Brady, Taylor, Darcy, Theo & Drew. A dear mother-in-law
to Alison & Graeme.
Aunt, sister-in-law and a
great friend to many.
"Her compassion, thoughtfulness and caring shown through actions rather than words…."
Small family Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on 9th of June 2020 at 14:30.
For friends who wish to say goodbye, Barbara will leave home at 13:45.
Family flowers only please, we would welcome donations directly to Marie Curie, St Catherine's or Rosemere.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2020