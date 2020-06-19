|
|
|
Brown The family of the late
Barbara Brown would like
to express their sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards and generous donations at this sad time.
It was touching that even
under current restrictions due to COVID 19, so many friends were able to pay their respects as she left home on Tuesday 9th June.
With special thanks also to
Dr Hogg and the rest of the team
at Rosemere and Royal Preston Hospital additionally, the invaluable support received from Preston District Nurses, St Catherine's Hospice and Marie Curie.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020