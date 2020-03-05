|
FLOWERS (née Cornthwaite)
BARBARA Passed away in Chorley Hospital on 25th February 2020.
Aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of John
and mother-in-law of Joan and also a loving grandma and
great-grandma.
Family and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to either St Catherine's Hospice or Babybeat c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020