Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Flowers

Notice Condolences

Barbara Flowers Notice
FLOWERS (née Cornthwaite)
BARBARA Passed away in Chorley Hospital on 25th February 2020.
Aged 88 years.

Devoted wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of John
and mother-in-law of Joan and also a loving grandma and
great-grandma.

Family and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020
at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to either St Catherine's Hospice or Babybeat c/o the funeral director

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -