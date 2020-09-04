|
|
|
MEAD In the most holy name of Jesus, pray for the repose of the soul of
BARBARA
Who died peacefully,
on Sunday 23 rd August 2020, Fortified by the rites of
Holy Mother Church
BARBARA
Aged 81 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Adrian (deceased), loving mum to Jeanette and Catherine (deceased), cherished Grandma
to Louise and Nathan and Great Grandma to Aimee and Louie.
Also a much loved aunty
and friend.
Good night, God Bless
and Rest In Peace.
Requiem Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ribbleton,
on Tuesday 8th September at
12.15 p.m. followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Macmillan Cancer Support ' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020