RIGBY Barbara Diane and Pete wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for lovely cards, generous donations, messages of sympathy and support at this sad time.
Thanks to Ward 16 at
Royal Preston Hospital for their care and attention given to Derek. Also to Drs. Marrot, Hirst and Singh at New Hall Lane Practice,
Fr. Miller for a lovely service and to everyone who attended
the funeral.
Thanks also to
Margaret Mason for lovely flowers and finally to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements with special
thanks to Rick from Diane.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020