|
|
|
SANDALL Barbara Passed peacefully at
Four Rivers Nursing Home, Ludlow
on 16th January 2020,
aged 83 years.
Loved and missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at Emstrey Crematorium Shrewsbury on Wednesday
5th February 2020 at 4.15PM.
Family flowers only please but donations are welcome for
Four Rivers Nursing Home,
Comfort Fund.
All enquiries to
Hoskins Family Funeral Services
Bromfield Road
Ludlow SY8 1DW
01584 872048
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020