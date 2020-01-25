Home

SANDALL BABARA Passed peacefully at
Four Rivers Nursing Home, Ludlow on 14th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Loved and missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 4.15PM.
Family flowers only please but donations are welcome for Four Rivers Nursing Home Comfort Fund.
All enquiries to
Hoskins Family Funeral Services Bromfield Road
Ludlow SY8 1DW
01584 872048
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 25, 2020
