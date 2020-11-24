Home

Barbara Stuart

Notice Condolences

Barbara Stuart Notice
STUART Peacefully on the
19th November, 2020.
Barbara.
Beloved Wife of
Robert (deceased).
Much loved Mum of Lynne, Deborah and Ian.
Loving Mother-in-Law
of Tony & Nikki.
Adored Grandma of
Rachael, Liam, Josh, Charlie,
Izzy and Ewan and
cherished Gigi of Annie.
Due to current restrictions, Funeral Service private.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation c/o & all enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Telephone 01772 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020
