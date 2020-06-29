|
WEBB Barbara Died peacefully at Calgarth Park, Windermere on 11th June,
aged 92 years.
Widow of John Webb. Loving mother to Helen, Kevin (deceased), Charles and Nicola, simply Baba to her grandchildren Ben, Katy, Charlotte, Lucy, Alex, George and Charlie. Also great grandmother to Izzy, Sophia, Matty,
Oscar and Lucas.
A graveside funeral service will take place at St. Francis R.C Church, Hill Chapel, Goosnargh in accordance with Barbara's wishes, on Thursday 9th July at 1pm.
The service will also be streamed live on William Houghton Funeral Directors Facebook page.
Donations in memory of Barbara will be given to Boarbank Hall Nursing Home, Grange over Sands and may be sent to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge, Lancs, PR3 3JY.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 29, 2020