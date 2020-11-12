|
|
|
WILLIAMS Barbara Ellen Aged 83 Years.
Peacefully after a long illness,
at Euxton Park Care Home,
on Sunday 8th November 2020.
A loving Mum to Gary, Paul, Steven, Peter & Mandy.
A dearly loved Grandma
and Great Grandma,
A much loved Sister and Auntie.
And a kind and loyal
friend to many.
Barbara's funeral service
will take place at
St Mary's RC Church, Leyland
on Friday 20th November 2020
at 10:30am,
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
made payable to
Cancer Research
c/o the Family.
All enquiries to:
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
Dunkirk Lane,
Leyland PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020