|
|
|
TURNER Barrie Evelyn and all the family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and generous donations to Trinity Hospice, Blackpool during
this sad time.
Barrie passed away in Trinity Hospice on September 20th 2020. A service of thanksgiving for his life was held on October 9th at Carleton Crematorium Blackpool following government guidelines.
Special thanks are extended to all the staff and volunteers of Lytham Hall and the Vintage Motorcycle Club for all their help and support. Thanks also to the staff of Ward C, Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Trinity Hospice for their care. Thanks also to Bethany of the 'Bloom Room, Longridge' for the beautiful floral arrangements.
Finally, grateful thanks are expressed to Liam Dempsey and staff of William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional care and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020