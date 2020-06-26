|
|
|
CLITHEROE On 24th June 2020
Peacefully at Rossall Care Home
BARRY
Aged 68 years
Beloved son of Frank
and Grace (both deceased),
dear brother of Sylvia, Brenda,
Julie, Colin (deceased), Elaine,
Diane and Peter and sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd July 2020
Family flowers only please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020