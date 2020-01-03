|
|
|
FRANKLAND Barry Peacefully on 29th December 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Avril,
much loved father of Christine, John and Alison and father-in-law of Michael, Linda and Christopher. Proud and devoted grandad of Jonathan, Matthew, Rachel & Jason, Sam & David and
Catherine & Victoria.
Forever in our hearts.
Rest in Peace.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland,
on Friday 24th January 2020 at 12.15pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to 'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020