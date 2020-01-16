Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Barry Shaw Notice
SHAW On 27th December 2019,
with his family around him,
Barry
Aged 76 years.
The dearly loved husband of Carol, devoted dad to
Simon, Mark and Justin,
father-in-law to Kathy and much loved grandad to
Joe, Zoe, Danny, Raychel, Matthew, Henry, Matilda, Kitty and Luke and great grandad to 7.
'Rest In Peace'
A Funeral Service will be held at The Salvation Army,
Harrington Street, Preston on
Monday 20th January at 12.00 noon prior to a Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
'The Salvation Army'
c/o and all enquiries to:-
Martin's,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
