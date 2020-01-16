|
|
|
SHAW On 27th December 2019,
with his family around him,
Barry
Aged 76 years.
The dearly loved husband of Carol, devoted dad to
Simon, Mark and Justin,
father-in-law to Kathy and much loved grandad to
Joe, Zoe, Danny, Raychel, Matthew, Henry, Matilda, Kitty and Luke and great grandad to 7.
'Rest In Peace'
A Funeral Service will be held at The Salvation Army,
Harrington Street, Preston on
Monday 20th January at 12.00 noon prior to a Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
'The Salvation Army'
c/o and all enquiries to:-
Martin's,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020