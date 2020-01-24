Home

OLLERTON Peacefully on 17th January 2020,
in hospital,
BERNADETTE
Aged 72 years.
Loving mum of Jackie, Joanne and Jayne, nanna of Matt, Adam, Rebecca, Dan, Ashleigh and Carly.
She will be sadly missed by
all of her family.
A Celebration of Bernadette's Life will take place at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January
at 3.15pm.
Donations if wished may be sent for 'The Critical Care Unit' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston,
PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020
