|
|
|
LEE Bernard Suddenly on Jan 21st 2020
at his home in Clifton,
aged 69 years.
Beloved father of Tracy and Michael, grandfather of
Tim, Jake & Tommy and
great grandfather of Max.
Funeral Service and committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday Feb 7th at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please donations welcome for
Northern Greyhound Rescue.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020