LIVESEY On 4th March, peacefully in
Marley Court Nursing Home
Bernard Joseph
Aged 92 years.
Dearly loved father of
Bernard (deceased), Ian and Gail, loving father-in-law of Ruth, Heather and Derrick, a devoted grandad and great grandad.
Forgive us Dad if we still cry,
why was it you who had to die,
others have lost their
dads we know,
but you were ours and
we loved you so.
Love Ian and Gail x x x
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 16th March
at 10:30am.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020