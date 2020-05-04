Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Bernard McGennity Notice
McGENNITY On 29th April 2020
Peacefully at
Greenways Care Home
Bernard
Aged 91 Years
The beloved husband of
Kathleen (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Tony
and Martin, father in law
of Pauline and Lynda
and a much loved grandad,
great grandad and great
great grandad.
'Reunited'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 7th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society',
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020
