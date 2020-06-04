|
|
|
HESKETH
Bernice Elizabeth
(née Embley)
Peacefully at home after a long illness on 31st May 2020, aged 71 years.
The much loved wife of Martin. cherished mum of Jayne and Richard and mother in law to Mike and Fiona. Devoted grandma of Henry, Robert and Lily and step-grandma to Ella and Mia. Beloved auntie and sister in law to many.
Private graveyard service to be held at St Michael's Church, Much Hoole.
A thanksgiving service will be held Monday 8th June at 11am at St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Bernice can be made to Rosemere Cancer Foundation or St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 4, 2020