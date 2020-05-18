|
|
|
MORRIS Bertheana (Eana)
Formerly Brindle,
nee Towers Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Mother to Stuart, Shirley Anne and Michael, mother-in-law to Jack and Susan, grandmother to Jason, Melissa, Warren, Victoria and Elizabeth and great-grandmother to Jay, Marcus, Bella, Molly,
James and Alice.
God saw the rugged pathway
was getting hard to climb,
He closed her weary eyelids
and whispered sweet divine.
Good night, God bless.
Due to present circumstances,
a celebration of Eana's life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made to the NHS appeal via the webpage https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 18, 2020