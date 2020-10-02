Home

Beryl Halewood

Beryl Halewood Notice
HALEWOOD Beryl Irene Passed away peacefully,
on 29th September 2020,
aged 94 years.

Dear wife of Horace (Deceased).
Much loved Mum of
Carole, David, Michael and Philip.
A loving Nan to her
eleven grandchildren
and six great grandchildren.

Will be forever loved and
treasured within our hearts.

Funeral Service at
Fulwood Methodist Church, on Thursday 8th October at 1.00 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory
of Beryl to 'R.N. L. I.'
gratefully received
c/o and enquiries to:-

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2020
