|
|
|
HINDLE (Nee Bamber)
Beryl Catherine Of Penwortham
Suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 21st March 2020
after a short stay in hospital
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John and devoted and dearly loved mother of Gary, David and the
late Craig. The most perfect and dearly loved Grandma of Daniel and Matthew, Laura and Jayne
and much loved mother-in-law
of Linda and Denise.
Cherished sister of Geoff and the late Doreen, Patricia and Barbara and a much loved auntie. A very dear and loyal friend of Margaret.
Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal,
but love leaves a memory
no one can steal.
A private funeral will be held
on Thursday 2nd April.
Donations if so desired
can be made to
Downs Syndrome
Research Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham,
PR1 0AD. Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020