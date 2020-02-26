|
Singleton Beryl On Monday 17th February 2020, peacefully in hospital,
Beryl Singleton, a dearly loved and much missed mother, grandmother, sister and partner of the late Alan Billington.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Beryl to be held at
St John the Baptist's Church, Broughton, Preston on Tuesday 3rd March at 12 noon preceded by a private family cremation.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for Ronald MacDonald House Charity c/o address below. Lying in repose and further enquiries please to N Gillett & Son 'Church View' Mowbreck Lane Wesham PR4 3HA
Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2020