CRAVEN
(nee Sharples) On 15th April 2020
Peacefully at home
BESSIE
Aged 86 years
The beloved wife of John
dearly loved mum of Janet, Barbara & Pauline
and a much loved mother in law,
grandma, great grandma & sister.
'Rest in peace'
Private funeral service
and committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 23rd April 2020.

Donation, if desired, to
"Rosemere Cancer Foundation"
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020
