|
|
|
Wilcock (nee Kellett) on 5th February 2020.
Bessie
Aged 94 years
Peacefully at Penwortham Grange Residential Care Home
with her loving family by her side.
The beloved wife of
Jack (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
Margaret (deceased) and Gillian,
dear mother-in-law of
Michael (deceased) and Fred.
Much loved grandma of Catherine, Christopher and Stephen
and loved great-grandma of James, Jonathan and Samuel.
'Reunited.'
'So dearly loved, so sadly missed.'
Funeral Service at
St James' Church, Lostock Hall
on Tuesday 18th February 2020
at 1.30pm
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if so desired to
"Arthritis Society"
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 10, 2020