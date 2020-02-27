|
MccLENAGHAN Bette It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bette Mcclenaghan, nee Livesey in the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby on the
10th February 2020.
Dear mother and in law of
Wayne and Sharon Archer,
Tracey (deceased) and Carl,
much loved grandma, loving sister of Norma & Alan, aunty and cousin and friend to many.
Funeral is to take place on
2nd March 2020 at
Grimsby Crematorium,
Weesby Ave, Grimsby at 3.45pm.
R.I.E.P.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020