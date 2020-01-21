Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Townsend

Notice Condolences

Betty Townsend Notice
TOWNSEND On 16th January 2020.
Peacefully at
Meadowbank Care Home

Betty
Aged 78 years.

The beloved wife
of Bob (deceased),
much loved mum of Marina & Tony,
mother in law of Karen & Adele,
sister of Bernard (deceased),
Margaret & Tony,
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

Requiem Mass at
Our Lady & St Gerard's
R.C. Church, Lostock Hall
on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 10.00 a.m, followed by Interment in the Churchyard.

Flowers or donations to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Any flowers to go directly
to church please.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -