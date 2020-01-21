|
|
|
TOWNSEND On 16th January 2020.
Peacefully at
Meadowbank Care Home
Betty
Aged 78 years.
The beloved wife
of Bob (deceased),
much loved mum of Marina & Tony,
mother in law of Karen & Adele,
sister of Bernard (deceased),
Margaret & Tony,
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Requiem Mass at
Our Lady & St Gerard's
R.C. Church, Lostock Hall
on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 10.00 a.m, followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Flowers or donations to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Any flowers to go directly
to church please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020