Cousins Bill Aged 94 years.
Who died peacefully on
31st December 2019 at
Preston Private Nursing Home, Fulwood, surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of
Rose (deceased), much loved
dad of Judith, Robert (deceased), Michael and Bernadette,
adored grandad of Christopher and Kathryn.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Mary's R C Church, Fernyhalgh at 11am on Wednesday
22nd January followed
by interment at
St Mary's Newhouse, Barton.
Family flowers only and donations, if so desired, to the Invictus Games c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby at
Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd,
Ribbleton, Preston,
Tel: (01772) 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 9, 2020