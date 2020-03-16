Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Bill Pilkington Notice
PILKINGTON BILL Died peacefully
on 4th March 2020
after a brave battle with cancer.
Aged 71 Years
Beloved husband
and best friend to Anne, much loved father to Mark and fun loving grandad to Callum.
Sadly Missed by
family and friends
Loving you always
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland
on Friday 20th March 2020
at 2.30pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to either 'St. Catherine's Hospice' or Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020
