Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Anders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Anders

Notice Condolences

Brenda Anders Notice
ANDERS Peacefully on 24th August 2020 with loving family by her side

BRENDA
Aged 67 years.

Beloved wife to David,
treasured mum to Nicola and Philip and a devoted
nan and nanny.

Always in our hearts.

A private funeral service and interment will take place at
St Mary's Churchyard on Wednesday 2nd September 2020.

Flowers welcome, or donations if preferred may go to
'Cancer Research U.K'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -