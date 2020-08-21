|
COOKE Brenda
'Bren' Died peacefully in
Longridge Community Hospital, surrounded by her children, after a brave and dignified fight against illness, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved mum of
Shonagh, Barry and Philip,
dear mother in law of Sue, Claire and Camille, grandma Brennie to Jess, Matt, Emily, Harry, Katie, Rhona, Dominic and Celine,
great grandma to Darcy and loving sister of Sheila.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August
at 11.30am.
There will be limited
mourners allowed in the crematorium chapel.
Please adhere to current
social distancing measures.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'
or 'Derian House'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020