FEENEY Brenda Please pray for the soul of Brenda, who died on Thursday
27th February 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife of Don,
loving Mum of Liz and Simon, Cath and Kevin, John and Maria, Helen and Brett, Michael and Kay. The adored Grandma of Oscar, Max and Tessa; Harry, Holly and Noah; Lucy, Rebecca and Madeleine; Lucas and Henry.
Requiem Mass and interment will be held at St. Mary's R.C Church, Newhouse, Barton on Friday
6th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to 'CAFOD'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 3, 2020