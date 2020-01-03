|
|
|
HOLDEN Peacefully,
on 20th December 2019,
in hospital,
BRENDA JANE
The beloved wife of the late
Dr David Ward Holden, dearly loved mother of Jane,
Sarah, James and Ann and
special grandma of Oliver; Amie and Anna; Zornitsa and Nayden; Ella, Nerina and Harry.
Funeral Service at St. Michael's Parish Church, Grimsargh, on Thursday 9th January 2020 at
2.15 p.m. followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished to 'Grimsargh Parish Church' (for repairs to the Stained Glass Window).
The family wish to express sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for expressions of sympathy received during their time of sorrow and appreciation to the Rev Neil Salt and Stonebridge Surgery for their kind ministrations.
All enquiries to:-
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020