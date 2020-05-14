|
|
|
JOHNSON Brenda Peacefully on 10th May 2020
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom), treasured mum
of Lynne and Craig,
loving mother-in-law to David (deceased) and Suzanne.
Devoted 'little nana' to
Shaun, Ian, Stacey, Jacob, Amaya, April, Luke, Ethan and Sienna.
Always in our hearts.
A private graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Churchyard, Leyland on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 14, 2020