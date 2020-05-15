Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Brenda Lucas

Notice Condolences

Brenda Lucas Notice
LUCAS Peacefully in
Finney House Care Home on
2nd May 2020
BRENDA
Aged 90 years
Beloved wife of Douglas (deceased) cherished mother of
John and Beverley,
mother in law to Karen,
a devoted grandma to
Fiona and Oliver
and great grandma to Ted
Due to the current restrictions
the funeral will be for
immediate family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Brenda to
St Catherine's Hospice
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020
