Brenda Wilkinson

Brenda Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON On the 30th October 2020
Peacefully at Home

Brenda
Aged 88 Years

The beloved wife of Brian,
dearly beloved mum of
Beverly and Mandy,
mother in law to
Daniel and Shelley,
loving nana to Emily.

'Goodnight, God Bless'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2020
