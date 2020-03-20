|
|
|
WILSON (Nee Sergent)
BRENDA Peacefully at Castle Mead Court Care Home on 6th March 2020
(Formerly of Hall Lane, Leyland)
Aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Hugh, much loved mother of Heather and Nicola and a devoted grandmother of Michael, Robert, Giles, Hugo and Genevieve.
Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 27th March 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to either St. John's Ambulance
or Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020