|
|
|
Wilson Brenda Heather, Nicola and families
would like to express their gratitude for all the kind messages and sympathy they have received in memory of mum Brenda Wilson; including from all those who would have liked to attend the service
but were unable to do so, especially in current circumstances, yet who
showed their support in
so many other ways.
Thanks also for the generous donations to St. John Ambulance and the Alzheimer's Society;
to Fr. Greg Shaw for a lovely service; and to N&K Harvey Funerals for bringing mum
home to Lancashire and
co-ordinating arrangements
with dignity and skill.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020