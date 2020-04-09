Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Wilson

Notice

Brenda Wilson Notice
Wilson Brenda Heather, Nicola and families
would like to express their gratitude for all the kind messages and sympathy they have received in memory of mum Brenda Wilson; including from all those who would have liked to attend the service
but were unable to do so, especially in current circumstances, yet who
showed their support in
so many other ways.
Thanks also for the generous donations to St. John Ambulance and the Alzheimer's Society;
to Fr. Greg Shaw for a lovely service; and to N&K Harvey Funerals for bringing mum
home to Lancashire and
co-ordinating arrangements
with dignity and skill.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -