AUDUS Brian Arthur James
(Jim) Suddenly at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Thursday 26th December 2019.
"A good friend
to all who knew him."
Jim's funeral service and committal will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 31st January 2020
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Macmillan Nurses
c/o the funeral director.

All further enquiries to
C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
