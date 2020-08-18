Home

AUSTERFIELD Passed away peacefully
on the 10th August 2020.
Brian
aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Shirley, dearest father of Linda and Gail and a dear brother of Peter.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 20th August
at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice and Cancer Research UK c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 18, 2020
