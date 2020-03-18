|
|
|
BOLTON Passed away at his home
on Friday, March 13th 2020
BRIAN
Aged 81 years.
A much loved husband of Maureen, a dearly loved dad of Sandra, a cherished grandad of Raymond, Ryan and Rosie and a devoted great grandad to Scarlett.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday, March 25th at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations of so desired can be made payable in memory of Brian to The British Heart Foundation
c/o The Funeral Director.
H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. PR5 6TP Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020